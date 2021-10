SPEARFISH | Kristina Pelletier, 51, passed peacefully surrounded by family on October 7, 2021, formerly of Portland, ME.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, Westbrook, ME, with a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, ME.