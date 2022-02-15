Kunigunda “Connie” Agatha Wannigman, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2022. Connie was born on July 26, 1930, in Canby, MN to Alfred D. and Kunigunda (Bertamus) Bresson.

Four days after Connie's birth, her mother died, and her Grandma Margaret came to live with the family. Connie was the youngest of six siblings. After her father remarried, Grandma Margaret left the farm and took Connie with her. They lived at St. Mary's Convent in Olivia, MN for several years and eventually settled in Bird Island, MN. Connie graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1948.Connie married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Wannigman, and together they settled in Rapid City, SD. In 1973, they had the opportunity to move to an Air Force base in Spangdahlem, Germany. They lived in Germany for 12 years, traveling all over Europe with their kids, friends, and visiting relatives. After leaving Germany, they settled in Aurora, CO and wintered in Tucson, AZ, making many great friends along the way. Kathy finally convinced Connie to return to Minnesota in 2018 when she moved into a lovely senior living community in Lakeville.

Connie had many hobbies: playing cards and board games, doing jigsaw puzzles, and volunteering wherever she could. She was also a great seamstress and made countless blankets for her own family and many families in need.

Connie will be remembered for her sharp wit and her keen sense of humor. And of course, as a loving and generous mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. We will miss her dearly.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence, sons Robert and Charles. She is survived by her children Mike Wannigman (Tere), Kathy Baker (Mike), David Wannigman (Alexis), John Wannigman, 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 12:00 on Friday, March 4, 2022 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity.