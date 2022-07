THORNTON, CO - Kyle Thomas Knispel, of Thornton, CO, was born on June 24, 1985. He passed away at the age of 36, on May 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, CO.

A remembrance service is being held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Chapel in the Hills, 3788 Chapel Lane, Rapid City, South Dakota. There will be a barbecue following the service at Canyon Lake and a private burial for family on Wednesday at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.