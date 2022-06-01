THORNTON, CO - Kyle Thomas Knispel, 36, of Thornton, CO, passed away on May 26, 2022, shortly after being diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.

Kyle attended both Rapid City and Douglas schools and was working as a diesel mechanic for Thoutt Brothers Concrete Contractors in Denver, CO at the time of his passing. In his youth, Kyle was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the highest rank by becoming an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed the outdoors and participated in competitive radio controlled rock crawling.

Kyle leaves behind his girlfriend, Brittany Schmitz; their young daughter, Brooklyn Knispel; his parents: Thomas and Cynthia Knispel; his sisters: Angela Knispel and Megan (Bryce) Benter; his brother, Aeden Broz; nephews: Reggie Kirksey and Jack Benter; niece, Alice Benter; grandmothers: Gloria Knispel and Elizabeth Broz; uncles: Donald (Katherine) Knispel and Daniel (Rebecca) Broz; aunts: Patricia (Benjamin) Haskell, Katherine Harris, and Marie Broz; numerous cousins; and many friends. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Kendell Knispel and Donald Broz; and his uncle, David Broz.

A remembrance service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Chapel in the Hills, 3788 Chapel Lane, Rapid City, South Dakota. There will be a barbecue following the service at Canyon Lake and a private burial for family on Wednesday at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kyle Knispel Memorial Account at Black Hills Federal Credit Union. These funds will be used to place flowers and maintain the planters on Twilight Drive that were built as a collaboration for his Eagle Scout project.