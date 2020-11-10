RAPID CITY | L. Marilyn Jones, 90, passed away of natural causes at the age of 90 on Nov. 8, 2020 at Westhills Village Healthcare Center.

Lily Marilyn (Lunney) Jones was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Lily Caroline (Richards) and Francis Coulter Lunney. She had one sister. She grew up in Winnipeg and attended the University of Manitoba, earning a degree in Home Economics. There she met her future husband, Walter Heath Jones, who was studying for ordination in the Anglican Church of Canada.

Marilyn and Walter were married in 1951, and throughout their 51 years of marriage Marilyn was a full partner in ministry to Walter (who served as a priest, and later, a bishop in both the Anglican Church of Canada and the Episcopal Church in the USA. He was also an archbishop in Canada.) Throughout their years of service to God and the church, Marilyn took on many ministry and leadership roles, too numerous to mention. She utilized her gifts of hospitality to warmly welcome others into her home and the church. Marilyn and Walter had four children, three girls and a boy. Marilyn was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.