RAPID CITY – LaMont Cass, 94, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society St. Martin Village in Rapid City. LaMont served in the United States Navy.

Memorial service at 2:00 pm on June 13 at Good Samaritan Society-Saint Martin Chapel with Chaplain Herb B. Cleveland officiating. Inurnment will take place at 10:00 am Monday June 13 at Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis with full military honors.