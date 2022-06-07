LaMont Cass

After his military service he attended Yankton College in, SD majoring in chemistry & biology, graduating in 1951. While in college, he was employed at the State Hospital where he met his future wife Ida Eissinger, who was also employed at the State Hospital and attending Yankton college. He and Ida married on June 19, 1949, in Wishek, North Dakota. They celebrated 72 years of marriage in 2021. Ida passed away in September 2021. Son LeLand was born to this college couple in Yankton. LaMont, Ida and LeLand moved to Ames, Iowa, where he worked for Atomic Research at the Ames Laboratory of the Atomic Energy Commission. Son Gary was born in Ames. Employment took the family to Ft Dodge, Iowa, where LaMont was quality control supervisor at U.S. Gypsum. Daughter Lori was born in Ft. Dodge. They then moved to Rapid City, SD, where LaMont worked for Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Company for 30 years. He retired in 1985. LaMont was active in water & snow skiing, volleyball, RV travel/camping and his love Pickle Ball of which he was the original organizer at the Canyon Lake Senior Center. The folks called him "Mr. Pickle-Ball". His love of dogs was learned from his grandfather and passed down to his kids, grand kids and great grandkids. The Cass family always comes calling with multiple dogs! He was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church.