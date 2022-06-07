RAPID CITY - LaMont Cass, 94, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society, St. Martin Village in Rapid City, South Dakota.
LaMont Douglas Cass, an only child, was born October 15, 1927, in Menno, South Dakota to Douglas and Erna (Schempp) Cass. He attended school and graduated Scotland High School, SD, in 1945. He lettered in basketball and football, played the trumpet and ran track. He entered the United States Navy on September 4, 1945, where he was a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. He was honorably discharged on October 14, 1948.
After his military service he attended Yankton College in, SD majoring in chemistry & biology, graduating in 1951. While in college, he was employed at the State Hospital where he met his future wife Ida Eissinger, who was also employed at the State Hospital and attending Yankton college. He and Ida married on June 19, 1949, in Wishek, North Dakota. They celebrated 72 years of marriage in 2021. Ida passed away in September 2021. Son LeLand was born to this college couple in Yankton. LaMont, Ida and LeLand moved to Ames, Iowa, where he worked for Atomic Research at the Ames Laboratory of the Atomic Energy Commission. Son Gary was born in Ames. Employment took the family to Ft Dodge, Iowa, where LaMont was quality control supervisor at U.S. Gypsum. Daughter Lori was born in Ft. Dodge. They then moved to Rapid City, SD, where LaMont worked for Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Company for 30 years. He retired in 1985. LaMont was active in water & snow skiing, volleyball, RV travel/camping and his love Pickle Ball of which he was the original organizer at the Canyon Lake Senior Center. The folks called him "Mr. Pickle-Ball". His love of dogs was learned from his grandfather and passed down to his kids, grand kids and great grandkids. The Cass family always comes calling with multiple dogs! He was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church.
LaMont is survived by sons LeLand (Linda) Cass, Kingman, AZ, and Gary (Cathaline) Cass, Wheatland, WY; daughter Lori (Kirk) Aker, Edwards, CO; grandsons Cy (Ami) and Clay; two great grandchildren Calli and Caison Cass, all of Laramie, WY; Step grandson/daughter Clint (Colleen) Halterman; Angela Halterman, step great grandchildren Jacob, Claire and Macey, all of Thornton, CO.
A memorial service is June 13, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at Good Samaritan Society-Saint Martin Village Chapel, 4825 Jericho Way, Rapid City, SD, 57702, with Chaplain Herb B. Cleveland officiating. Memorial to Calvary Lutheran Church Quilters.
Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD with full military honors. Cards can be sent to L. Aker, PO Box 2762, Edwards, CO 81632.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.