LA QUINTA, CA - Lance A. Hoffman, 61, passed away October 1, 2022. He was born in Quinn, SD.

He was predeceased by his father, Loris Ray Hoffman.

He was a logger by profession enjoyed the outdoors, an excellent gardener, loved watching football and GunSmoke. And was a professional Monopoly player, always the banker.

Lance is survived by The Love of his Life, Shelly Lee; mother, Bonnie Hoffman; two brothers: Edward and Mark Mart Martinelli; two sisters: Lori Miller and Lana Weber; one niece; and five nephews; two cats, Buddy and Baby Girl.

The impression Lance left behind was when you met him you knew you had made a friend for life. Love you forever Lance.

