Lance M. Matthews

RAPID CITY | Lance Miles Matthews, 42, passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Lance was born March 21, 1978, in Chadron, NE, to William and Beverly (New) Matthews.

Lance is predeceased by his Grandma Matthews, Grandma New and Grandpa New.

Lance is survived by his wife, Abigail of Rapid City; father, William (Patti) Matthews; mother, Beverly (Dan) Lowe; brother, Cory (Angel) Matthews and children, Grace, Oscar and Abby; stepbrothers, Danyl and Dusty Shipp; stepsister, Jenna (Mark) Shipp-Stratton; mother-in-law, Patricia Hayes Rodolph; father-in-law, Paul (Lori) Rodolph; sister-in-law, Jessica Arehart and children, Rhiannon and James; brother-in-law, Eli (Sarah) and children, David and Jackson; brother-in-law, Zeke (Alecia) and children, Jajven; Rylan, Aris and Eliam; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs. Committal services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

A memorial fund for Lance Matthews has been established at Black Hills Community Bank 605-343-2422.