WHEAT RIDGE, CO - Lane Ellsworth Snell, 59, died unexpectedly and was found in his home on September 22, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, CO.

He was born to Dwayne and Jean Snell on August 31, 1963, in Hutchinson, KS. Lane graduated from Brandon-Valley H.S. in Brandon, SD in 1981. He then studied Chemical Engineering at the SD School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD, and received his B.S. degree in 1985. He graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1989 after attending Denver Seminary. He worked in the field of oil and gas exploration and extraction from August 1989 to September 2022.

He is survived by his brothers: Brad (and Denise) Snell of rural Tracy, MN, and Drake Marion (and Nancy) Snell of rural Tracy, MN; and his sisters: Shawn Whyte of Marshall, MN, and Tamara Snell of Montevideo, MN; and a number of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Lane was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two nieces. Services will be announced at a later date.