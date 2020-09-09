Lane Troester
CHADRON | Lane Matthew Troester, from Marsland, Nebraska was born on November 20, 1987 and passed away on August 27, 2020.
Lane was born in Chadron, Nebraska, the middle son to Bruce and Vicki Troester. He, along with his brothers were homeschooled for most of their school career, but Lane finished his high school career by graduating from Crawford High School. He attended Chadron State College where he earned his bachelor's degree majoring in music and minoring in chemistry.
While Lane loved music and enjoyed playing classical piano, he also loved a good science conversation with a fellow student or friend. He enjoyed college and hanging out with friends and was involved in campus clubs such as NOCS (Night of Country Swing), ROTC, and Campus Crusade. He also liked hunting, hiking the mountains in Colorado, snowboarding, and water skiing with friends and family. Lane enjoyed doing physical labor and worked in construction with a cement company in Alliance, NE for 8 years before moving back home to help his parents on their ranch.
Anyone who knew Lane, knew that he had the kindest heart. He was the first to lend a helping hand to a friend and enjoyed serving others and working alongside friends. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with cousins, especially paying the traditional family football game after Thanksgiving dinner!
He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Vicki Troester of Marsland, NE; his brothers, Will (Sarah) Troester of Alliance, NE and Kelly (Lacy) Troester, his two nephews, Lee and Grant of Chadron, NE; his grandmother Veda Raben of Crawford, NE; among numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lane was preceded in death by his grandfather Jim Raben and grandparents Paul and Marlene Troester.
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ridgeview Bible Church, 919 E 10th St, Chadron, NE 69337.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in care of the family for a later designation to 3143 River Road, Marsland, NE 69354 or given to a charity of the donor's choice.
