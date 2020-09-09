× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lane Troester

CHADRON | Lane Matthew Troester, from Marsland, Nebraska was born on November 20, 1987 and passed away on August 27, 2020.

Lane was born in Chadron, Nebraska, the middle son to Bruce and Vicki Troester. He, along with his brothers were homeschooled for most of their school career, but Lane finished his high school career by graduating from Crawford High School. He attended Chadron State College where he earned his bachelor's degree majoring in music and minoring in chemistry.

While Lane loved music and enjoyed playing classical piano, he also loved a good science conversation with a fellow student or friend. He enjoyed college and hanging out with friends and was involved in campus clubs such as NOCS (Night of Country Swing), ROTC, and Campus Crusade. He also liked hunting, hiking the mountains in Colorado, snowboarding, and water skiing with friends and family. Lane enjoyed doing physical labor and worked in construction with a cement company in Alliance, NE for 8 years before moving back home to help his parents on their ranch.