Lang, LeRoy S.

LeRoy always loved wood and at an early age you would find a hammer in his hand and nails being driven into some wooden object. He worked in the lumberyard during his high school years in Henry. After graduation he worked in house construction in Watertown until he moved to Rapid City and started a career in commercial construction. He worked at the Ellsworth Air Base Housing when he first came to Rapid City, then Garland Construction and Dilly Construction. Arnold Doyle and LeRoy then started Lang Construction and retired in 1990. LeRoy worked as a construction superintendent on many commercial buildings around the Black Hills area and loved nothing better than to see the first shovel of dirt removed and then turning the keys over to the owner.