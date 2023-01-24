 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry A. Hoback

  • Updated
Larry A. Hoback

RAPID CITY -- Larry A. Hoback of Rapid City, SD passed away with dementia on January 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Larry was born in Hastings, NE to Elmer and Lila Hoback on August 25, 1936. He married Jeanne Clark on March 15, 1958.

He worked in construction as a carpenter and Superintendent. In the Nass Valley, British Columbia, he owned a country store and was Secretary-Treasurer of the school district, in Rapid City, Manager of Claussen All-Mark, and Owner of Handyman Al.

He loved fishing, hunting, boxing, football, traveling, playing cards and most of all eating at his many favorite restaurants.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children: Kim (Rob), Kip, Kelli (Pam), Kara (Rick); seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be on August 25, 2023, at Golden Corral in Rapid City, SD from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Adam Have, the nurses at Monument Hospital and Hospice.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

