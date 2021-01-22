Larry and Leland Van Sickle

Alison shared, “15 years ago my life was blessed with a man that I never knew would capture my heart like he did. Leland looked sharp in his daily attire. He made sure that everyone knew there was a Sheriff in town. He enjoyed going to church and you'd often hear him say 'Amen Brother!' Leland enjoyed a good cup of coffee at Common Grounds, while looking for the Lone Ranger in town. He strummed his guitar to the tunes of Johnny Cash and if you were lucky enough, he'd give you a good rendition of ‘You are my sunshine'. He was a man of many words and always knew how to strike up a conversation, especially with the ladies. 'You're married ain't ya?' Those of you that never got the chance to meet Leland missed out. He was one of the best human beings I've ever had a chance to know. My life will always be better because I was able to have him in it. While my heart is completely shattered, I'm also so thankful that God allowed my path to cross with Leland's. Leland Van Sickle, today you took a part of my heart with you, but I can't wait to see you again some day, ya old bum.”