Larry and Leland Van Sickle

SPEARFISH | Larry Gene Van Sickle and Leland Grant Van Sickle, 84, are now resting peacefully in the arms of their maker. Larry passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, and Leland on Jan. 10, 2021, at their residence.
Larry and Leland were born with PKU, which affects development, but they handled those added life challenges with such special grace, humility and sense of humor that anyone fortunate enough to know them was a better person for it. They were fun, and funny, and kind, and had little sayings for nearly everything and everyone. They loved cars, the rally, the girls, and being able to get out and go places -- and that's when their sayings and nicknames would fly, powered by two of the best voices ever –- low, big and booming. They were playful pranksters filled with humor, and both tough and fashionable. They loved family, friends, bingo, fishing, bowling, coffee, holiday letters, Johnny Cash and so much more.
In the early thirties, Walter and Rose (Landis) Van Sickle and their two-year-old son “Wally” headed west. They left North Dakota for the greener pastures of Washington state. Dust, drought, and agriculture failure made it no longer possible to live in the Dakotas. On March 21, 1936, Larry and Leland were added to the family, born in Mount Vernon, WA. The twins attended the Conway School and Burlington School in Washington.
The years that followed were challenging as the family navigated their way through hard times and the effects of World War II. Adding to those challenges, PKU had begun to affect the twins more. Treatment at the time was primitive and best avoided so their loving family chose to home school and care for them. They also had a younger sister, Lee, who helped her brothers.
As time went on PKU treatments improved and, in 1985, the twins moved to the Northern Hills Training Center in Spearfish where they resided. They worked at the NHTC wood shop making survey stakes for the State of SD and wedge blasting stakes for Homestake Gold Mine up until retirement. These latter years became the golden years best expressed by those who had the privilege of knowing them.
Larry and Leland are survived by brother, Wally (Doreen) Van Sickle, Rapid City; sister, Lee Gaschk, Billings, MT; niece, Vicki Gaschk, Billings; nephews, Kevin (Sandy) Gaschk, Wally Dean (Joni) Van Sickle, Fort Collins, CO, Kory (Traci) Van Sickle, Sioux Falls, and Paul Gaschk, Billings; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding them in death were their parents, Walter and Rose Van Sickle, and nephew, Randy Gaschk.
Our family would like to express our eternal love and appreciation to Alison Gibbs, Sheena Hannah and all the other wonderful people at Northern Hills Training Center who showed Larry and Leland love, caring for them and ensuring each of them had a wonderful life.
Sheena shared, “There was constant banter between co-workers about who loved Larry more. There is no possible way to account for every heart Larry touched at NHTC. The staff showed him endless love, respect, kindness and friendship throughout his life there. “You old bum,” when you heard that phrase you knew it was going to be a great day, and a busy one. Larry was a man on the go. He always had to swing through and grab coffee before driving through the car lots, as he pointed out the “nice Chevrolets”. The hours spent outside were some of the best, as he enjoyed “the nice beautiful day.” Larry was always joking “I'll get you boy, I'll get you,” and he sure did, especially if he had a squirt gun. Larry loved the 4th of July and would talk about it all year “that's a nice 4th of July.” From having a beer and getting “nice and tight” to worshipping in church where he repeated “that guy says a-to-the-men, Amen Brother, he blessed us all” … his sayings were famous and he said them all the time.”
Alison shared, “15 years ago my life was blessed with a man that I never knew would capture my heart like he did. Leland looked sharp in his daily attire. He made sure that everyone knew there was a Sheriff in town. He enjoyed going to church and you'd often hear him say 'Amen Brother!' Leland enjoyed a good cup of coffee at Common Grounds, while looking for the Lone Ranger in town. He strummed his guitar to the tunes of Johnny Cash and if you were lucky enough, he'd give you a good rendition of ‘You are my sunshine'. He was a man of many words and always knew how to strike up a conversation, especially with the ladies. 'You're married ain't ya?' Those of you that never got the chance to meet Leland missed out. He was one of the best human beings I've ever had a chance to know. My life will always be better because I was able to have him in it. While my heart is completely shattered, I'm also so thankful that God allowed my path to cross with Leland's. Leland Van Sickle, today you took a part of my heart with you, but I can't wait to see you again some day, ya old bum.”
Maybe we're all here as each other's teachers. Absolutely! Larry and Leland stood for the lessons of greater empathy, and ultimately that is what we all learned from them.
A Celebration of Life for the twins will be scheduled at a later date in Spearfish when it is safe for all to gather.
