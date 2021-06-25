Larry D. Richmond

RAPID CITY | Larry Dale Richmond, 64, passed away on June 22, 2021 at the Hospice House after a valiant battle with cancer.

Larry was born May 29, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to Larry Ray Richmond and JoAnna (Connor) Richmond.

Larry worked for the Fire Department and Ambulance Service in Cleveland, OK, as a fireman and EMT. He then began an over 25-year career as the EMT/paramedic Instructor/Coordinator for Indian Health Service. He relocated to Rapid City, where he met his wife of 26 years, Lisa (Hensley) Richmond. Together they raised three children.

Larry was a diehard Oklahoma "Boomer Sooner" Football Fan -- to the extreme. On every Saturday you would find Larry watching Oklahoma football if they were playing. Anyone that knew him well knew better than to question his loyalty to OU. Larry also enjoyed spending his time with his family and the family dog, "Trouble".