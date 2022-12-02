RAPID CITY - Larry Dean Burditt, 80, of Rapid City, SD, and formerly of Sturgis, SD, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Larry Dean Burditt was born November 26, 1942, in New Underwood, SD, to Loy and Lorene (Olsen) Burditt. He grew up at Marcus, SD, on the Burditt Ranch. He attended Tepee Creek School, Brown High School, the University of SD in Vermillion, and Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD. His degrees were in Physical Education, English, Guidance and Counseling, and Administration. Teaching and coaching in the Sturgis School system kept him busy until retirement, but he continued to ranch all his life.

Larry was a life-long Presbyterian, attending services in the Marcus Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, serving as an Elder several times. Two children, Mischel and Brett were born during a first marriage. In 1977, he married Billy Short who had two sons, Chuck and Mike; then in 1980, they welcomed a daughter, Bobbi, making up a blended family of five. Watching kids and grandkids activities were always a joy, but he also liked sports, outdoor activities (especially riding his horse), playing cards, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Billy; daughter, Mischel (Mark); son, Brett (Sophie); daughter, Bobbi (Mike); stepsons: Chuck (Carol), and Mike (Carolyn); sister, Beverly (Tucker) Hudson; and thirteen grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Loy and Lorene (Olsen) Burditt.

Private family services will be at a later date.

Memorials have been established to First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, and Sturgis Hospice.

