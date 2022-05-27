RAPID CITY - On Monday, May 2, 2022, Larry DeWayne Henderson (84) loving husband, and father of three passed away peacefully in his sleep while traveling with his wife in Hawaii.

Larry was born in Chicago, IL and at the age of three moved in with his two aunts Maxine Quaal and Ruby Butterfield after his mother, Bonnie Janulewitz, volunteered to support wartime efforts as a "Rosie the Riveter" in Los Angeles, CA.

Growing up as a rancher and helping support the family business, Butterfield Grocery, (in North Rapid City) he learned the value of working hard and the power of persuasion. Stories similar to one when he persuaded his aunt's suitor to help with his chores or she couldn't go on their date were not uncommon.

He valued his achievements in 4-H, FFA, and Band during his K-12 years. After graduating from Rapid City High School, he completed four years of ROTC and Band for the Jackrabbits at SDSU in Brookings, SD. On later trips to the Hobo Day Parade, he could be found marching with the Alumni Band and then a bag of Nick's hamburgers.

Upon graduation he served his country as an 82nd Airborne paratrooper / Military Police Officer and loved to shout "Go Airborne" whenever someone needed a little extra encouragement. After his Honorable Discharge he worked for the Federal Land Bank in Rapid City, SD and Valentine, NE assisting farm and ranch communities. It was the passing of his uncle that ultimately brought him back to Rapid City to take over the Flying B Ranch.

Being a rancher and also teaching at National College of Business (NCB) he loved to share life's lessons along the way. His years of persuasion helped inspire his students to complete ranch tasks while learning the practicalities of a working ranch. He even met students at Shakey's Pizza for lessons in frugality. He never lost a pizza eating contest when the loser had to pay.

Later in life Larry and the love of his life, Bonnie, ran a very successful bed and breakfast on the Flying B Ranch. Promoting the B&B as a working ranch he entertained and inspired many unsuspecting guests into helping with the summer ranch duties of fencing, haying, and bottle-feeding calves. His tall tales and Bonnie's delicious meals left their guests with smiles and many returning visits.When Larry and Bonnie wrapped up being ranchers, hospitality providers, teachers, and all-a-round hard workers they loved traveling the world by motorcycle, motorcoach, plane, Euro rail, and ocean liner to many remote places and kept the smiles and laughter flowing wherever they went. Always professing COVID "trapped" them in Hawaii and his love of blowing the Conch, (a Hawaiian tradition at sunset) kept him entertaining the local community that loved and cherished each other to the end.

Larry is survived by his wife Bonita "Bonnie" Henrikson, children Dean, David, and Gayle, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

His remains will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors where he played Taps for many military ceremonies while he was in high school.