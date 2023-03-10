RAPID CITY - Larry J. Lee, 84, of Rapid City, SD, died March 6, 2023 and is now at home with his Lord and Savior. Larry was born on June 24, 1938, to Zula and Irwin Lee. He is survived by one sister, Nancy Stephenson.

Larry married his best friend and true love, Mary Benskin, on September 4, 1960. They had four children: John, Colleen, Allen, and Tina; four grandchildren: Susan, Billie Jo, Samantha, and Beau; nine great grand-children: Angel, Kianalyn, Travis, Xzavier, Annie, Keisha, Warren, War-rick, and Myka; two great-great grandchildren: Chandler and Eva. His parents, older sister, brother, wife, his son, John, and daughter, Colleen, preceded him in death. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.