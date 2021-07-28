Larry J. McLaury

RAPID CITY | Larry John McLaury, 82, passed away July 27, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital.

Larry was born Jan, 14, 1939, in Parkston, SD, to Lorin and Dorothy (Johnson) McLaury.

He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961. He was married to Darlene Reoh on March 26, 1960, in Rapid City. He retired from civil service at Ellsworth AFB in 2010.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene, Rapid City; children, Pam (Randy) VanderSluis, Archer, IA, Lisa (Mike) VanderBerg, Sheldon, IA, and Mark McLaury, Spencer, IA; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Rodney (JoJo) McLaury, Destin, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard McLaury; and stepfather, Gerald Wudel.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.