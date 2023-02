RAPID CITY - Larry Lee Green, 69, passed away on January 23, 2023. A visitation will be held for Larry at Kirk Funeral Home on February 5, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral will also take place at Kirk Funeral Home on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.