Larry Meyer
RAPID CITY | Larry Meyer passed away suddenly Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Rapid City at the age of 74.
Private Vigil Service will be held Tuesday, April 28 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 29 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Fr. Brian Christensen. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Video streaming of Larry's service will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/larry-meyer
Larry Alan Meyer was born March 28, 1946 to Paul and Vernice (Schulze) Meyer in Fort Dodge, IA. He attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School in Deer Creek, IA. He graduated from Northwest Webster High School in Barnum, where he met his future wife, Julie Sullivan. He graduated from Fort Dodge Community College with a degree in food marketing management. During this time, he began working for Safeway.
Larry was united in marriage to Julie Sullivan on Nov. 11, 1967. To this union four children were born – Scott, Tony, Ryan, and Jennifer. Larry's Safeway career took the family to several locations – from Fort Dodge to Denison, IA, Council Bluffs, IA, Broken Bow, NE, Belle Fouche, SD, and Chadron, NE. After 23 years with Safeway, Larry opened his own store in Chadron, with three others to follow: Alliance, NE, Gordon, NE, and Sturgis, SD. Eventually Larry sold the Chadron and Alliance stores. His sons continue to operate stores in Gordon and Sturgis. The couple moved to Rapid City in 2004 and Larry continued to help his son, Ryan, at the Sturgis store until the time of his death, a total of 54 years in the grocery business.
Larry loved watching the Yankees, college sports-especially the Huskers, and spending time with his grandchildren. Larry was involved in Kiwanis, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, and served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was known as Julie's very patient driver by the Weathered Vane family.
Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie Meyer of Rapid City; children, Scott Meyer of Lincoln, NE, Tony (Sarah) Meyer of Gordon, NE, Ryan (Julie) Meyer of Sturgis, Jennifer (Robert) Broderick of Rapid City; sister, Paula (Don) Brown of Okoboji, IA; eight grandchildren, Joshua and Annika Meyer, Seth and Cambree Meyer, Benjamin and Ella Meyer, Ayla and Rehgan Broderick.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Vernice.
Larry's happy, welcoming, warm smile will be missed by all that knew him!
