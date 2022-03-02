SCOTTSBLUFF, NE - Larry Provance was born November 17, 1939 in Scottsbluff, NE. He passed away February 16, 2022 in Chadron, NE. He was the only son of Arther W. Provance and Osie Prouty Provance. Larry had an older sister Bonnie and a younger sister Sharon. Bonnie set Larry up on a blind date with Thelma Burkey. They fell in love and married in 1959. The couple would celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary. Thelma and Larry had three children: Valorie, Nanette and Michael.

As a teen Larry worked many jobs. He changed the marquee at the Midwest Theater, swept floors at Baumgatner's. He worked at the Coast to Coast Store and the Army Surplus Store. He helped his father in the construction business. In fact, while helping his father build The Church at Bryant, he fell off the roof and broke both arms.

Later he would work at Masek's Auto Supply and Carr-Trumbull Lumber Company. But perhaps his greatest dream came true when Larry and Thelma purchased Arrow Building Center in Chadron. One could say, work was his greatest hobby and pleasure. He often told his children that it isn't work if you love what you do! When asked about retiring, he would say as soon as his children retired he would too.

He had a passion for books and talking. Conversations with him allowed him to share his knowledge of the bible, politics and life in general. Larry knew no strangers. If he met you, he remembered you.

He was involved in all aspects of the Christian churches where he resided. He taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served as an Elder for many years. He was active in the community. He served on the school board, fair board, Chadron Hospital Board, and was Mid-America Lumber Association Chairman. Other than serving the church or community, his hobby was spending time camping with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters. He is survived by his wife Thelma, his children Valorie and Robert Cowan, Nanette and Scott Swanson, Michael and Dawn Provance. He was a proud grandfather to Chad Cowan, Jeremy Cowan and Stephanie and Aaron Roach, Paige Swanson, Payton Swanson and Xander Provance. He had four great grandchildren: Brennya, Brianna, Adrian and Blake.

Memorial Services will be held at Chadron Christian Church on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com for the Provance family. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services.