STURGIS - Larry Vissia, 77, of Sturgis, SD, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Rapid City Monument Hospital after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 11, at the United Methodist Church in White Lake, SD. Burial will be at White Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at White Lake United Methodist Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 15 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at the High Plains Restaurant in Newell, SD. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.