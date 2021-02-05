MUKILTEO, Wash. | Lars Ditlev, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 24, 2021.

Lars was born on Dec. 6, 1951, in Randers, Denmark. As a young boy, he and his parents immigrated to Minneapolis, MN, in 1955. He was the eldest of six children and the only child born in Denmark. After graduating from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, SD, Lars went on to study Metallurgical Engineering. He attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, where he was a member of the Theta Tau Omega fraternity and the football team. After college, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but an injury led him to pursue professional careers in engineering, management, and sales.

In college, Lars worked as a summer camp counselor where he met his love and future wife, Karen Kay Fisk. They wed in Dell Rapids, SD, on Aug. 8, 1976, and later had two children, Keld and Hans. Lars and his family lived in Bellevue, NE, Mukilteo, WA, and Rapid City, SD.

Lars was a gentle giant in every way -- tall and strong with a resounding voice. He was loyal and determined to provide for his family and raise his two sons after the loss of his wife at a young age. His boys meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was exceedingly proud when both went on to graduate with engineering degrees from the same college as their father.