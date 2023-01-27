BOX ELDER - Lars Wager, 54, of Box Elder and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Lars' arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
