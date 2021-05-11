Laura LoCoco

SPEARFISH | Laura LoCoco, 31, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 4, 2021 at home.

Laura was born on July 7, 1989 in Turlock, California. She is the younger of two children born of Stephen and Mary Ellen LoCoco. Laura, her brother Matthew, and Mary moved to Rapid City in 1990 to live with Mary's parents.

As a child, Laura took piano lessons and learned to play the clarinet and guitar. She loved music and sang beautifully. Laura was a girly girl; she loved wearing dresses and heels and loved doing up her hair and using makeup.

Laura attended Rapid City Central and Rapid City Christian high schools. She was an avid reader, knowledgeable about world affairs, and loved all of God's creatures; with the clear exception of insects. She loved her kitty, Chubbs, dearly. Laura was involved in youth soccer and softball. She was a Girl Scout for many years.

She was a leader and a great problem solver. She was part of the SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. Laura conducted an in-home care business with disabled and elderly clients in Spearfish.