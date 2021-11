MITCHELL | Laurel "Lori" Wald, 84, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, surrounded by her family at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services were held Friday, November 5, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Duane Francis; daughters, Donnita (Dave) Folmer and their daughter Lauren Folmer, Bismarck, ND; Lynn (Darren) Paulson, Rapid City, SD; Kari (Steve) Gales and their children, Davis and Brynn Gales, Watertown, SD.