Laurenti, Julia A.

LEAD | Julia A. Laurenti, 81, died April 18, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Inurnment will at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel

