Laurenti, Julia A.

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
LEAD | Julia A. Laurenti, 81, died April 18, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Inurnment will at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.