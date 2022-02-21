RAPID CITY | LaVern "Vern" Johnson 87, died on February 19, 2022 at Monument Health Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Christian Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors. A luncheon will be served at VFW Post 1273 following the burial.

LaVern Charles Johnson was born on October 25, 1934, to Charles and Mayme (Kott) Johnson in Chamberlain, SD. He attended Cable Country School through the 8th grade. At the age of 17, he felt the call so many men heard, and joined the military w/ the US Coast Guard, having been assigned to the USCOC Matagorda. He continued his remarkable military career while serving active duty during the Korean Conflict at Loran Station, Pusan, Korea, where he was awarded the Ambassador Peace Medal.

Following his honorable discharge from the service, he returned home to Chamberlain, where he was blessed to meet the love of his life, Mary Ann Gallegos. They were united in marriage on December 29th, 1956, and remained so until his final days, having recently celebrated 65 wonderful years together.

Vern worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers for a time, being one of the many brave men that helped float and build the Chamberlain Rail Bridge that crosses the mighty Missouri River near town. He graduated from the Molar Barber College in Fargo ND in 1959, and soon after moved his family to Rapid City. It was there that he and his wife raised their family of five, with Vern always being a familiar face at the State Barber Shop. After the Sweeney Fire destroyed his Shop on Main Street in 1997, he reopened at the Bus Depot until retiring on May 30, 2015, at the ripe old age of 81, after barbering for an incredible 56 years.

He spent his final years in retirement enjoying time with his family, traveling this great country he loved so dearly, and sharing old stories to anyone that had an available ear. After 56 years spinning a barber chair, he had plenty of stories to tell. He spent his final days surrounded by his ultimate legacy, a large and loving family, that will spread his life and love in all directions for generations to come.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Johnson of Rapid City; five children: Chuck Johnson of Rochester, MN, Theresa (Mark) Gibbens of Rapid City, Lori (Mike) Strong of Rapid City, Al (Christie) Johnson of Rapid City, and Debbie (Stewart) Griner of Casper, Wyoming; 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with two more on their way; a sister, Julia (Max) Wolf; sisters-in-law: Velma Gallegos and Lou (Joe) Flores; brothers-in-law: Leo (Dorothy) Gallegos, Joey (Betty) Gallegos, Ernie (Marilyn) Gallegos, and Johnny (Rose) Gallegos, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two infant sons; his parents Charles and Mayme Johnson; his parents in law Carlos and Mary Gallegos; his sisters Rosa Grambihler, Muriel Gilbert, Florene Lionudakis and Betty Fletcher; brothers: Darrel Johnson, Marvin Johnson, Norman Harvey, and Randolph Strawn.

Memorials may be directed to the Priest Retirement & Aid Association or the Naja Shrine Travel Fund.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.