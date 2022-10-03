RAPID CITY - Laverne "Vern" George Eich, longtime Rapid City area home builder, land developer, and resident of Westhills Village, has passed away. Vern died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the son of Mathew (MJ) and Dorthea (Dora Bender) Eich. Vern was born on the Eich farmstead in Hanson County, South Dakota, on October 12, 1929. He was the youngest of five children.

Vern attended St. Mary's School in Epiphany, SD, farmed, and then joined the Army in 1952, where he served in the Korean War and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, The United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Vern was honorably discharged.

On August 15, 1949, while attending the Miner County Achievement Days Dance in Howard, SD, Vern met his bride, and pillar of support of 67 years, Myrtle Nancy Gates. On October 20, 1954, after dating five years, farming and waiting his return from the Korean War, Vern and Myrtle were married at the Epiphany Catholic Church, Epiphany, SD. Vern would continue to farm for two more years – having great memories of shocking grain, pitching bundles, and picking corn by hand with his walking team of horses by his side. Unfortunately, 1956 was a dry year and the weeds outgrew the grain. It was then that Vern and Myrtle were encouraged by their friend to "Go and discover" what else is out there. So, Myrtle and Vern moved out west to Rapid City to join Myrtle's sister, Geraldine and husband, Ken Sorenson. Although the Eichs moved from Epiphany, they never forgot their roots. Vern and Myrtle bought and kept farmland near Epiphany, which is still farmed today by a nephew and great-nephew.

Once in Rapid City, Vern held different jobs. It was in 1959, when he decided that he was going to work for himself and started a home construction business, Custom Homes by Eich. Perhaps his timing wasn't all the best as Myrtle was pregnant with their first child, but the risk worked out – there would come another child and the construction of many houses and land developments in Rapid City.

The first house Vern built was his personal residence on Cleveland Street. There were lots of late nights spent in that garage building cabinets. This was his second job, as this was before the time of "boxed cabinets". As Vern would say after 40 years in the business, that was just the start of a "lot" of things: lots of scorching hot days and bitter-cold winter months, lots of interest rate and economic stresses, and lots of many more unknowns – but all those things were overcome by the pride and enjoyment of the work and in the knowing that Custom Homes by Eich was part of someone attaining the dream of having their own home. Vern was known for his honesty and quality craftmanship. One of Vern's signature building traits was the custom-built shoe racks he built in the closets. One of Vern's fondest memories was building four homes for the same family over a period of years. Throughout his years in business, Vern felt very fortunate to know and work closely with Norbert Arnoldy, Percy Fox, Ralph McNally, and Dennis Catron, who were in the finance and building industries. He considered these individuals not only as friends, but mentors and honest businesspeople. Those relationships were fundamental to the success of Custom Homes by Eich and they were what kept repeat customers coming back. The majority of the sub-contractors, employees, bankers and suppliers that Vern hired and worked with during his 40-year career worked with him until his retirement.

During his home building years, Vern became a founding partner in Builders Development Group, LLC and was an extensive financial contributor in developing the sub-divisions of Countryside, Countryside South, South Canyon Country Estates, and Autumn Hills. Vern and Myrtle, along with other investors were also instrumental in the project known as Defense Housing, or now Fox Meadow. The defense housing project was a $40 million project, with 200 residential homes built for Ellsworth Air Force officers and families. This development was not only a solution to a housing shortage; it was a benefit to the Rapid City community and local developers of the project.

In 1999, after 40 successful years, Vern retired and passed his legacy onto his son, Dwight. Vern thoroughly enjoyed the many years the two of them worked side-by-side and admired Dwight's craftsmanship. Vern's success plan for business was simple, "If you fail to plan, you plan to fail". Vern was a Chartered Member of the Black Hills Home Builders Association where he received many distinguished service awards. In 2002, he was inducted into the Black Hills Home Builders Association Hall of Fame. Governor William Janklow declared February 21, 2002, as LaVerne Eich Day, across South Dakota.

In 1987 Vern, Myrtle and others were instrumental in getting the Continental Basketball Association franchise to locate a team in Rapid City. That was the birth of the semi-professional basketball team, The Rapid City Thrillers. Vern and Myrtle had lots of good times supporting the Thrillers.

In their retirement, Laverne and Myrtle traveled the roadways, airways, and waterways extensively. They went to 37 states, 11 foreign countries, and all Canadian provinces. After traveling five winters to Texas and five winters to Arizona, they decided to purchase a home in Casa Grande, Arizona, where they shared their time between Arizona and Westhills Village in Rapid City. Wonderful, life-long friendships were made in their travels and stays.

Vern was a member of the National Federation of Independent Businessmen, Elks Lodge #1185, VFW Club Post 127 and the Moose Lodge.

Vern will always be known for his generosity in helping people: friends, family, employees, sub-contractors, charitable organizations, and strangers. In giving, Vern would say, "You can't outgive God, but we can do as much as we are able to give to our community". Vern would tell you that he lived a life full of adventure. Some good, some bad. But a life blessed by God.

Vern was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Vern is survived by his son Dwight (Vicki Bierman) of Rapid City, SD; daughter Rene (Charles) Runge of Colorado Springs, CO; two grandsons: Daniel Eich and Joseph Eich of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-law LaJean Gates of Mitchell, SD; and special friends: Pam Selberg and Jim Atkinson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Vern was preceded in death by his beloved wife Myrtle; his parents; three brothers; and one sister.

A vigil will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 7, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow the mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. Friends and loved ones are invited to a reception after the burial at the Arrowhead Country Club.