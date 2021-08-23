RAPID CITY | LaVonne Anderson, 72, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in LaVista, NE.

LaVonne was born June 12, 1949, in Pierre to Paul and Violet Bechard and raised with her four brothers. Pierre is also where she met and married her husband of nearly 51 years, Dennis Anderson, on Sept. 5, 1970. They raised their two children and began their entrepreneurial careers in Wall, where they lived until they retired to Rapid City in 2008.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Anderson, two brothers, David Bechard, wife Judy and Roy Bechard, wife Diana; two children, Chad Anderson, wife Shawna, and Shelly Nikodym, husband Jeff; seven grandchildren: Michaela Anderson, Bradan Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Nolan Anderson, Grace Anderson, Anderson Nikodym and Addilyn Nikodym; and two great-grandchildren, Meyer Drentlaw and Layla Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Merle Bechard and Loran Lundahl.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Wall, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Wall Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.