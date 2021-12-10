RAPID CITY | Lawrence J. (Larry) Seitz, Sr., passed away on December 7, 2021, at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.
Larry was born on August 6, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Gerald and Anne (Cannon) Seitz. He attended St. Cecelia's grade school and high school in Detroit. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed at Offutt AFB in Belleview, NE, where he met his future wife, Carol. They were blessed with two children, Larry Jr. and Stacy. During their marriage, Larry had several jobs including sales and small loan finance. The family moved to Rapid City in 1975, and after a couple years of selling mobile homes, Larry opened his own mobile home sales lot (Advance Homes). In 1985, they bought and developed Sunnyside Mobile Home Park in Black Hawk. They retired in 1994 and spent winters in Lake Havasu, AZ. Larry's greatest pleasure was fishing in Lake Havasu where he fished in tournaments. In 2011, they sold their home in Lake Havasu, and move permanently back to Rapid City where he loved fishing trips to the Missouri River and Belle Fourche Reservoir.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol; son, Larry Jr, Big Pine Key, FL; daughter, Stacy and her husband Mike Smith of Rapid City; his sisters: Mary Ann (Scott) Bratcher, Phoenix; Eileen Perris, Phoenix; and Kathy Daniels, Farmington Hills, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald Jr.
Visitation will be at Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home from 1-3 pm on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10 am at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 221 Knollwood Dr, with Father Ed Witt officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt View Cemetery.
His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com