Lawrence J. (Larry) Seitz, Sr.

Larry was born on August 6, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Gerald and Anne (Cannon) Seitz. He attended St. Cecelia's grade school and high school in Detroit. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed at Offutt AFB in Belleview, NE, where he met his future wife, Carol. They were blessed with two children, Larry Jr. and Stacy. During their marriage, Larry had several jobs including sales and small loan finance. The family moved to Rapid City in 1975, and after a couple years of selling mobile homes, Larry opened his own mobile home sales lot (Advance Homes). In 1985, they bought and developed Sunnyside Mobile Home Park in Black Hawk. They retired in 1994 and spent winters in Lake Havasu, AZ. Larry's greatest pleasure was fishing in Lake Havasu where he fished in tournaments. In 2011, they sold their home in Lake Havasu, and move permanently back to Rapid City where he loved fishing trips to the Missouri River and Belle Fourche Reservoir.