Lawrence J. Rick

At retirement age, Skip and Kathy moved to Rapid City in the beautiful Black Hills. Here they became avid bike riders and picnickers. Camping continued to be a love of Skip and Kathy's and they took many journeys throughout the USA together, with an Alaska trip being their favorite.

Skip will forever be remembered by his twinkling sky blue eyes and gentle smile. His personality was full of fun and kindness, a trait all his children and friends will never forget. He was a foundation for Kathy, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I think whenever we look to the sky and see the beautiful blue between the clouds we will think of our dad/granddad Skip! Never forgotten. Always loved.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marguerite; and his sister, Martha Jean Ginther, of Lemmon, SD.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Rapid City; by his son, Brian (Wendy) Rick of Missoula, MT; and three daughters, Marybeth (Bob) Bleeker of Hot Springs, SD, Karla (Tim) Deuter of Rapid City, SD, and Kerry (Lew) Papendick of Rapid City, SD. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.