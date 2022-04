RAPID CITY - Lawrence James "Larry" Dickey, 78, passed away on April 11, 2022. A visitation will be held for Larry Friday, April 16, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life is set for 10:30 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church (1212 E Fairmont Blvd., Rapid City) with viewing starting one hour prior. A luncheon will follow the service.

Burial will take place on Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery.