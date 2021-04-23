Lawrence J. Rick
RAPID CITY | Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Skip Rick, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 15, 2021. Lawrence Jordan Rick aka "Skip" was born on June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Marguerite Lena (Jordan) and Lawrence Jacob Rick.
In early childhood, Skip's family moved to rural South Dakota to a small town then named Strool. It was named after Skip's step grandfather, Ben Strool. Skip attended Lemmon High School and participated in many sports. Skip then attended South Dakota State University and participated in football and track at the collegiate level. He graduated SDSU with a degree in Ag-Business.
While attending SDSU, Skip met the love of his life, Kathleen Dennison. Skip and Kathy were married on June 25, 1955. The Rick family grew with four children born to this union: Kerry, Karla, Brian and Marybeth.
Skip joined the United States Army in 1953. He served proudly in the Korean War and was given an Honorable Discharge in 1955.
Skip and Kathy then both took employment in Beresford, South Dakota. Both would be employed as teachers at Beresford High School. Later, Skip would become a storied businessman in Beresford becoming very involved in Lions Club and developing youth activities in Beresford. Kathy would continue to teach Home Economics for over 20 years at BHS. One of the flagship businesses developed by Skip and Kathy was The Good Times Pizza in Beresford. The memories created at The Good Times have been shared by many Beresford old timers!
At retirement age, Skip and Kathy moved to Rapid City in the beautiful Black Hills. Here they became avid bike riders and picnickers. Camping continued to be a love of Skip and Kathy's and they took many journeys throughout the USA together, with an Alaska trip being their favorite.
Skip will forever be remembered by his twinkling sky blue eyes and gentle smile. His personality was full of fun and kindness, a trait all his children and friends will never forget. He was a foundation for Kathy, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I think whenever we look to the sky and see the beautiful blue between the clouds we will think of our dad/granddad Skip! Never forgotten. Always loved.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marguerite; and his sister, Martha Jean Ginther, of Lemmon, SD.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Rapid City; by his son, Brian (Wendy) Rick of Missoula, MT; and three daughters, Marybeth (Bob) Bleeker of Hot Springs, SD, Karla (Tim) Deuter of Rapid City, SD, and Kerry (Lew) Papendick of Rapid City, SD. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Skip requested to be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned for the summer and will include picnics and biking along his favorite bike trail in the Black Hills.
Friends may send condolences to Kathy at 3018 Country Club Court, Rapid City South Dakota, 57702.
