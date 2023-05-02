RAPID CITY - Lawrence L. "Larry" Backes, 94, Rapid City, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Monument Health, Rapid City.

Larry was born August 7, 1928, in White Lake, SD to Jake J. and Vera Bernice (Mucky) Backes. He grew up in Platte, SD. He joined the US Army and served in Japan and Hawaii during the Korean Conflict.

He married Jessie DeBoer on May 28, 1955, in Sturgis, SD. They moved to Rapid City and lived in the same house until present.

Larry retired after many years as the head custodian of Sears department store. He also installed chain link fence in numerous places and much of this is still standing today. He later helped his grandson, Chad, with various carpentry projects.

Larry enjoyed trips to Deadwood and having coffee with his friends. He never knew a stranger. He especially enjoyed helping family and friends with whatever they needed. Larry was a kind, generous and funny man who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Jill Cordes, Linda Fischer; two sons, Terry Backes, Greg Mathey; 11 grandchildren; two great grandsons, two great granddaughters; and a sister, Carole Carter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie in 2016, a granddaughter, Tami Breck, brothers, Robert and Junior, a sister, Rosie Hubers and sons-in-law, Chuck Cordes and Whitney Carr.

Larry's wishes were to be cremated and no services to be held.

