Rapid City – Lawrence "Larry" Clifford, 72, entered the spirit world on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Rapid City. Larry served in the United States Navy.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 221 Knollwood Drive. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with Full Military Honors.

At the request of the family, masks and social distancing will be mandatory at all events.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.