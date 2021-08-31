Lawrence Radtke

RAPID CITY | Lawrence Ira Radtke died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Westhills Village.

Larry was born July 26, 1927 in Huron, South Dakota to Lawrence and Edna Radtke. As a result of his parent's divorce, Larry lived with relatives as a boy in Bonilla, SD. He was very athletic and played high school sports. His first job was as a shoe salesman, which led to a lifetime of business ownership.

Larry served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, afterwards attending SDSM&T. It was during that time he met Louise McRann, who became his wife and the love of his life. They married Sept. 10, 1949.

Prior to graduating, Larry and Louise moved to Huron, where he graduated from Huron College. Larry and Louise then had three daughters, Cheryl, Pamela and Janet.

Larry started his first business in southern California, running the Dairy Treat in Orange, CA, and living in Santa Ana.