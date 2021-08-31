Lawrence Radtke

RAPID CITY | Lawrence Ira Radtke died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Westhills Village.
Larry was born July 26, 1927 in Huron, South Dakota to Lawrence and Edna Radtke. As a result of his parent's divorce, Larry lived with relatives as a boy in Bonilla, SD. He was very athletic and played high school sports. His first job was as a shoe salesman, which led to a lifetime of business ownership.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, afterwards attending SDSM&T. It was during that time he met Louise McRann, who became his wife and the love of his life. They married Sept. 10, 1949.
Prior to graduating, Larry and Louise moved to Huron, where he graduated from Huron College. Larry and Louise then had three daughters, Cheryl, Pamela and Janet.
Larry started his first business in southern California, running the Dairy Treat in Orange, CA, and living in Santa Ana.
When Larry sold the Dairy Treat, the family moved to Belle Fourche, where Larry got a job teaching and was the high school coach. While in Belle Fourche, they had another daughter, Sandra, and a son, Gregg. Later, with his brother-in-law, Larry bought the Hulett Cash Store in Hulett, WY. Then, he sold the business to his partner and moved the family to Rapid City, where he purchased Rushmore Amusement Company. Then he purchased Black Hills Candy and Tobacco.
Larry retired by the time he was 54 and lived a great retirement as active members of Arrowhead Country Club, where they had a large circle of friends. Larry's golf cart said, "I really, really, really love golf!" And, he did. Through the years, they traveled, purchased another home in Sun City West, AZ and he golfed every opportunity he had.
While in their 80s, Larry and Louise moved to Westhills Village, where he lived until his recent passing, surrounded by the family he loved.
Larry is survived by his wife, Louise; his daughters, Cheryl (Tim) Taylor, Pamela Lester, Janet (Gregory) Lester, and Sandra (Dr. Jeffrey) Burns; his son, Gregg (Nadine) Radtke; plus nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Eugene Radtke of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lavone Green.
Services for Larry will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
The family requests donations in Larry's name to the Black Hills Autism Society, in lieu of flowers.
