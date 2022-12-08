Lawrence Van Boening

RAPID CITY - Lawrence "Larry" Van Boening was born in Grand Island, NE to Phillip and Bertha Van Boening on November 1, 1935. He died peacefully of natural causes at Avantera Mountainview Nursing Home in Rapid City, SD, on December 3, 2022, with his wife by his side.

Larry was raised on a farm south of Grand Island. He attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1954. He attended College through a football scholarship at Hastings College. He started every game. Larry was left tackle, protecting quarterback Tom Osborne who became his lifelong friend.

He graduated from Hastings College with a B.A. in 1958. He played one year for the Denver Broncos. He then taught school and coached football at Fort Morgan and Boulder Fairview High School. He earned a Master's in History from the University of Northern Colorado in 1961. Larry was inducted into the Hastings College Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and was honorable mention All American football in 1957.

He married Lorene (Darby) in 1956 in Salida, CO. The family moved to Rapid City in 1972, when he changed jobs and became a financial adviser for coaches and teachers. He continued in this profession for the next 48 years. They spent the night of the flood on the roof of their home. Larry stood on the porch and caught several neighbors as they floated downstream, hoisting them onto his roof.

Larry and Lorene were blessed with two sons: Brent and Craig; who in turn gave them five grandchildren: Roxanne, Maxwell, Matthew, Shane, and Madison; along with three great grandchildren: Rainie, Carson and Oakley. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lorene, died in 2017. Larry married Karen Lantz in 2019, at Rapid Valley UMC, in a traditional Christian ceremony.

He was devoted to the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church for over 40 years. A lifetime member of the Elks Club, Larry enjoyed playing golf with his many friends at the Elks Course for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lorene and his son Brent. He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Craig; his five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.