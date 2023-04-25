After graduating from high school in Wasta in 1942, she married Warren Paulsen in August, and moved to San Diego to join Warren who was in the Navy. Leah became a "Rosie", riveting B24 bomber fuselages. After WWII, they moved to a farm near Wall, SD and had two daughters Alana and Diane. Starting in 1955, Leah taught in a 1-room country school, and then moved to Wall where she taught grade school and later high school English. She earned her B.S. Education degree from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD in 1967 while working as a teacher. She was married to Warren for 34 years until he was killed in an accident on their ranch. In 1977 she retired from teaching and in June married Dayton Sebade. Leah and Dayton moved to Loveland in 1986 to be near her two daughters and their families. In 2011 Leah and Dayton moved to The Hillcrest where she lived until now.