SPEARFISH - Lee Donald Iverson, 85 of Spearfish, passed away on Tuesday, the 18th of July, after a valiant but unsuccessful battle against cancer.

Lee was born and raised in the Lead-Deadwood-Central City area. Lee was married to Glenda Gilman, his high-school sweetheart, for over 50 years until the time of her passing. After marrying Glenda he joined the US Air Force. The couple traveled the world and raised four children before Lee retired back to Spearfish in 1978. Lee was proud of his time in the Air Force, and when he was thanked for his service he would say "I did it for me, for you, and for our Country". Lee also worked at the Homestake Gold Mine as a Computer Operator, a skill he learned in the Air Force. He took an early retirement from the Homestake after 15 years.

Lee and Glenda were active Square Dancers for many years and made many lifelong friends. In later years, Lee greatly enjoyed gardening on his "farm". He raised many crops and would take much of it to the local farmer's market. He also loved feeding the birds in the area, especially the Blue Jays, though he often feuded with the local deer and wild turkeys that also enjoyed the food. His exploits are legendary with the family.

As with many other people the gambling in Deadwood attracted Lee and Glenda, and Lee was very lucky with the slot machines. Many are the times when he would go to a machine and quickly win large amounts, much to the dismay of his children as they did not inherit this Golden Touch.

Lee could be found having coffee at the local breakfast club for many years, first at the Family Thrift, later at the McDonald's, and eventually at a socially distant gathering in the park. We children knew not to try to reach him during this time!

A devoted friend and family member, Lee will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by three children: Don Iverson, Amber Hannah, Kory Iverson; seven grandchildren: Daniel Iverson, Shaun Iverson, Sapphire Iverson, John Hannah, Steve Hannah, Isaac Iverson, Jasmine Styles and four great-grandchildren: Bradley Hensley, Logan Hensley, Kyanite Gear and Garnet Marroquin. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenda and son, Lon Iverson.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors provided the US Air Force. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Spearfish Food Bank.

