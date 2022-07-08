 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee Etta Arends

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee Etta Arends

RAPID CITY - Lee Etta Arends, 80, passed away July 7, 2022. She was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on August 23, 1941 and moved to Rapid City, South Dakota that same year. She attended Rapid City schools and lived in Rapid City her whole life. She traveled while she was young but always felt that Rapid City was home.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Stella Arends; two brothers: Kenneth and Donald; four sisters: Vivian Childers, Marian Mehlhoff, Hattie Taylor, and Carolyn Steinberg. She was also preceded by her life partner, Kenneth Price; and golf partner, Margaret Thomson.

Lee is survived by sisters: Helen Frey, Dayton, Ohio, Sena Zoller, Rapid City and Shirley Egge, Denton, Texas; and her good friends: Lynn Miller and Kyle Bladda. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

"She will be missed!"

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News