RAPID CITY - Lee Etta Arends, 80, passed away July 7, 2022. She was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on August 23, 1941 and moved to Rapid City, South Dakota that same year. She attended Rapid City schools and lived in Rapid City her whole life. She traveled while she was young but always felt that Rapid City was home.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Stella Arends; two brothers: Kenneth and Donald; four sisters: Vivian Childers, Marian Mehlhoff, Hattie Taylor, and Carolyn Steinberg. She was also preceded by her life partner, Kenneth Price; and golf partner, Margaret Thomson.

Lee is survived by sisters: Helen Frey, Dayton, Ohio, Sena Zoller, Rapid City and Shirley Egge, Denton, Texas; and her good friends: Lynn Miller and Kyle Bladda. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

"She will be missed!"