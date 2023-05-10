RAPID CITY - Lee Ike Neville, age 70, of Rapid City, South Dakota formerly of Milesville, South Dakota died Tuesday, May 9, at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Arrangements are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
