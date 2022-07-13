Lee James Steichen

Lee was born on December 13, 1977, in Custer, SD, to Michael Steichen and Bernadine Tompkins-Steichen. He received a certificate of graduation from Hill City High School in 1997. He then went to Black Hills Workshop in Rapid City, SD for the next 17 years. In 2014, he moved with his mother to Topeka, KS to be closer to his brother, sister-in-law, and two nieces. While in Topeka, Lee attended TARC's Day Services Program and Grace Bible Church regularly.

Lee loved to walk, travel, liked being outside and spending time with family. He liked to swim, fish, and camp. He had a passion for music; he especially adored Elvis Presley and would play Christmas music year-round. He also loved to dance and sing to his music. He had lots of movies, and he watched his favorites all the time. He was known for playing jokes on people and had a dry sense of humor. Even though he could not communicate very well, he made his personality known by his expressive eyebrows, rolling his eyes in disgust, and some hand gestures, but when Lee smiled he could light up a room. He had a loving, kind soul that was easy to please but stubborn as a mule.