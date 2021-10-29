RAPID CITY | Lee Suzanne Lampert (Wells) was born on October 17, 1946 to Leroy and Betty Wells. She was the oldest of five children (Lucia, Kay (Randy), Ted (Judy), and Casey (Josie).

For nearly 40 years she has worked as a beloved Chocolatier making handmade gourmet chocolates. She opened her own business in Custer in 2001. It was rare not to see this smiling woman at Custer County Candy Company. The candy store really was the Sweetest Spot in the Black Hills and a true passion and source of pride for her, second only to her love of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being Grandma (Nana) Lee and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids who adored her and her candy store!

She passed away October 27 with her family at her side. She is survived by Dean Hughes, Phil Lampert, son Wade (Wendy) Lampert, daughter Jackie (John) Maas, her grandchildren: Kyla (Matt) Lehner, Jamie Maas, Joey Maas, Madison (Garret) Gardiner, Julia Maas, Jack Maas, Justin Maas, and Jenna Maas and great-grandchildren: Lexi, Tegan, Finn, Raeya, Gracie, and Baby G.

She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Kay Couchman, and her parents, Leroy and Betty Wells.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a memorial for Seattle's Children Hospital.

