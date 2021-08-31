PIERRE | Leila Geisler, 83, resident of Edgewood Health Care Facility in Pierre, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, while in Hospice Care.

Leila was born July 7, 1938 to Edwin and Dorothy (Starkey) Jost in rural Potter County, joining big brother Leland on the family farm near Hoven. A few years later, little brother Jim and sister Mary Lou joined the family. Leila attended country school and then high school in Hoven.

Leila's parents moved into Gettysburg and started the Quality Furniture Store. Leila lived near them and worked at the Gettysburg Bank. She met and married Howard "Howie" Glover, who was in the Air Force stationed at the base north of Gettysburg. After completing his service, they owned and operated the Standard Oil Station. Leila and Howie had two daughters, Roberta "Bobbi" and Rebecca "Becca". Then in 1964, the Glovers moved to Chamberlain for Howie's job with the SD National Guard. Howie passed away in 1977. Following her father's death, Bobbi married and gave Leila two grandsons, Thomas and Joseph Martin.