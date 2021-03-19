 Skip to main content
TUCSON, Ariz. | Leland "Sonny" Waterland, 93, passed away Feb. 5, 2021.

He was born July 3, 1927 in Rapid City, SD, to Nell Beach and Rubin Waterland. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Black Hills and graduated from Rapid City High School. Called to duty, Sonny enlisted and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Sonny left the military and became a journeyman iron worker. He retired in 1989 from Local 433 California and Local 454 Utah.

He married Eila Schoenberger in 1976. Sonny had three children: Marta Henshaw (preceded him in death) and Stacey Buchlmann of Sioux City, IA, and Teri Doiedg of Rapid City.

They moved to Arizona in 1995.

Memorial is pending.

