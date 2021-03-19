Leland 'Sonny' Waterland

He was born July 3, 1927 in Rapid City, SD, to Nell Beach and Rubin Waterland. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Black Hills and graduated from Rapid City High School. Called to duty, Sonny enlisted and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Sonny left the military and became a journeyman iron worker. He retired in 1989 from Local 433 California and Local 454 Utah.