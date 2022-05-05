RAPID CITY - Leo S. Kline, 90, of Rapid City passed away on April 14, 2022, at his son's home in Denver, CO.

He was born to Oliver and Luvern (Mickelson) Kline on December 20, 1931, in Wasta, SD. Leo grew up on the family ranch south of White Owl, SD and spent his career as a plumber in Rapid City.

He is survived by two sons: Stan Kline (Deb Hanna) of Rapid City and Doug Kline (Colleen Calvin Kline) of Denver; three grandchildren: Terry, Kelly and Kayla; and his brother Morris Kline of White Owl, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lola (Davis) Kline; and two sisters, Doris Kline and Joyce Minor.

Leo was a very pleasant and exceedingly kind man. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him and all of those who loved him. No services are planned at this time.