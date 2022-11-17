Leon Mattthew Steiner

RAPID CITY - Leon Matthew Steiner, age 63, passed away on November 8, 2022, in Rapid City, SD.

Leon was born in Dickinson, ND, to Dr. Jacob Philip and Ruth Alice (Brown) Steiner, on May 3, 1959, the seventh of ten children. He graduated from Trinity High School in Dickinson, ND, in 1977.

Among other occupations, Leon worked as a handyman, in construction, and in hospitals, including as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

He was most fond of the six years he spent in the United States Marine Corps. His C.O. once told him, "Steiner you are the perfect Marine".

As a child, Leon loved music of all kinds and entertained his siblings with comic dance routines and jokes. His love of music continued into adulthood. He knew Rock music the best and could not be stumped when asked about a performer or a song. Often, he'd hum the music while answering.

Leon never married and had no children. He is survived by his siblings: Josette Steiner Hatter, Paul Steiner, Greg Steiner, Tim Steiner, Dr. Mark Steiner, Mary Fein, Kristin Steiner, John (Jack) Steiner and Sarah Steiner Morris. Leon was preceded in death by his parents.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Leon's memorial service will be private. He will be interred at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Correspondence can be sent to Josette Hatter, 23297 Pompeii Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629.