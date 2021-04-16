Leona A. Hennies

RIO RANCHO, N.M. | Leona Ann (Fletcher) Hennies died April 12, 2021, in Rio Rancho.

Leona was born Feb. 18, 1932 to George Albert and Anna Louisa (Philipp) Fletcher in Sioux Falls, SD.

She is a graduate of Rapid City (SD) Central High School where she participated in the High School Orchestra, playing violin. She received an Art Scholarship from the University of South Dakota. A graduate of Black Hills University, Spearfish, SD, and University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN, she taught grade school and special education.

She married Ronald Hennies on August 7, 1953. To this union were born two daughters, Elizabeth (Greg) Hennies-Sund and Barbara (Joel) Kress. She has four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Her sister, Lyla (Fletcher) Ludington and husband, Jim Ludington, preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Christ Church in Lead, SD. Following the service, friends and family will gather in the Church basement.

Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Attendance will be limited to family because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Memorials will be divided between, PEO scholarships for women, Christ Church in Lead, SD, and Hospice of New Mexico.